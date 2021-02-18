News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»RCB Just Bought Sachin Baby for IPL 2021 and Everyone Cracked the Same Arjun Tendulkar Joke
2-MIN READ

RCB Just Bought Sachin Baby for IPL 2021 and Everyone Cracked the Same Arjun Tendulkar Joke

Sachin Baby's image tweeted by RCB. File image of Arjun Tendulkar.

Sachin Baby's image tweeted by RCB. File image of Arjun Tendulkar.

Sachin Baby, a 32-year-old cricketer from Kerala, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a base price of Rs 20 lakh for IPL 2021 season.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Sachin Baby and Arjun Tendulkar are two different people. That's it. That's the joke. A joke that took off and landed on desi Twitter on Thursday during the IPL Auction 2021.

Sachin Baby, a 32-year-old cricketer from Kerala, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a base price of Rs 20 lakh for IPL 2021 season. Notably, it was the same day when South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the costliest ever buy in IPL Auction history after he was bought for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

Then Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore for the IPL 2021 season.

Although these buys did make some noise online, the fact that Sachin Baby was picked by RCB in the same auction that legendary Sachin Tendulkar's cricketer son Arjun Tendulkar was a part of, gave birth to inevitable memes and that chirped more on the bird app.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Becomes Rs 14.25 Crore Richer With RCB Purchase and IPL Fans Had a Lot of Memes

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, displayed some fine all-round skills as he smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets for 41 runs in a local Mumbai tournament recently. He has enlisted for IPL 2021 Auctions with a base price of Rs 20 Lakh.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...