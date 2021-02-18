RCB Just Bought Sachin Baby for IPL 2021 and Everyone Cracked the Same Arjun Tendulkar Joke

Sachin Baby and Arjun Tendulkar are two different people. That's it. That's the joke. A joke that took off and landed on desi Twitter on Thursday during the IPL Auction 2021.

Sachin Baby, a 32-year-old cricketer from Kerala, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a base price of Rs 20 lakh for IPL 2021 season. Notably, it was the same day when South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the costliest ever buy in IPL Auction history after he was bought for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

Then Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore for the IPL 2021 season.

Although these buys did make some noise online, the fact that Sachin Baby was picked by RCB in the same auction that legendary Sachin Tendulkar's cricketer son Arjun Tendulkar was a part of, gave birth to inevitable memes and that chirped more on the bird app.

Kindly note : Sachin Baby and Arjun Tendulkar are two different people https://t.co/bMZBhfG4DP— Aditya Sen (@mr_sen_) February 18, 2021

So there are two Sachin Baby in auction today #IPLAuction2021— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) February 18, 2021

MI might accidentally buy Sachin Baby.#IPLAuction2021— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 18, 2021

RCB bought wrong Sachin Baby — Aivy (@Aivy_one8) February 18, 2021

Don't confuse, Sachin Baby and Arjun Tendulkar are two different players! #IPLAuction2021— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 18, 2021

Rcb getting Sachin Baby instead of spending too much on Arjun Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/utzezrUBLq— Rohan (@Utdsheep) February 18, 2021

Sachin baby sold 2 RCB for 20 Lakhs. But peoples thinking he is sachin boy Arjun TendulkarLe public pic.twitter.com/8tguJVVCDi— Prof Caravan (@being_caravan) February 18, 2021

Sachin Baby to RCB for 20L. I can’t wait to say ‘Sachin Baby’ all season. Solid name Baby.#IPLAuction #IPL2021— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 18, 2021

Sachin Baby & Arjun Tendulkar are two different ppl.. https://t.co/eWSvxZVo2x— Mumbaikar.. (@DhasuMulgi) February 18, 2021

Sachin baby sold for RCBnot Sachin's baby #IPL2021Auction— MASTER⚔⚔NusAiK (@NkNusaik) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar is already sold to @RCBTweets I mean sachin baby pic.twitter.com/60fM1OFrhg— (@viratian18183) February 18, 2021

Sachin Baby Sold to RCB what about Sachin's Baby? #IPLAuction2021— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 18, 2021

Wait! Sachin baby and Arjun Tendulkar are not same?— St. Barkus Maximus (@MaximusBarkus) February 18, 2021

Sachin baby Sachin's baby pic.twitter.com/sa0qXqSKw7— vaibhav hatwal2 (@vaibhav_hatwal2) February 18, 2021

This Sachin Baby is different. The other one is also up for auction today. https://t.co/HSBjYKwm7W— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) February 18, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, displayed some fine all-round skills as he smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets for 41 runs in a local Mumbai tournament recently. He has enlisted for IPL 2021 Auctions with a base price of Rs 20 Lakh.