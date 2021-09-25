RCB Just Added Memes to 'How They Started Vs How They Finished' Trend Against CSK

The stage was perfectly set for Royal Challengers Bangalore to go big and post a mammoth total against Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Friday night at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Put in to bat first, RCB skipper Virat Kohli (53) and opener Devdutt Padikkal (70) cruised handsomely, scoring a half-century each with 100+ runs on the board with all their wickets intact. But CSK pulled the strings to restrict them to 156/6. RCB were 111/0 at one stage.

What went wrong? Well, plenty. RCB managed only 45 runs in the remaining 6.4 overs after being in a position from where they could have pushed for a score in the vicinity of 200. Dwayne Bravo’s bowling made a huge difference to the conclusion of the RCB innings as he conceded only 24 runs in his four overs and also added the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (11) and Harshal Patel (3).

The stark difference between how they started Vs how they finished placed RCB in an unfortunate situation to get memed and trolled.

1. How RCB started2. How they finished pic.twitter.com/kXF6wW6a4K— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 24, 2021

RCB innings summary pic.twitter.com/mq0Th0yDq9— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) September 24, 2021

RCB Innings #RCBvCSKFirst 10 over Last 10 Overs pic.twitter.com/4grnrgVMoY— Rohit (@dBigDangTheory) September 24, 2021

RCB went from 110/0 to end their innings at 156/6 pic.twitter.com/uvE5D7g3Yw— Luka Bhau (@Inzubhau) September 24, 2021

RCB's Point RCB's NRR pic.twitter.com/5gB7R3MrRt— S Ravind King (@sravindking) September 24, 2021

RCB in the starting:. RCB in the end: pic.twitter.com/3dRLk3Pzq1— . (@Niteshfication) September 24, 2021

CSK had no dearth of quality bowlers with Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood opening the attack but Bangalore openers — Kohli and Padikkal — went about striking the ball cleanly. Kohli began with consecutive boundaries off Chahar but took a bit of time to find his rhythm. The skipper lofted the same bowler for a massive six on the on-side while Padikkal was fluent with his well-timed shots on the off-side.

The breakthrough eventually came when Bravo sent back Kohli, who struck the ball clean and hard but was caught near the boundary ropes. That wicket stemmed the run flow and while trying to break the shackles, both AB De Villiers (12) and Padikkal became victims of Shardul Thakur.

(With PTI inputs)

