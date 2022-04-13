RCB May Have Lost to CSK But This 'Unmarried' Fan Banner is All the Motivation They Need

The pressure to lift their maiden IPL trophy multiplied exponentially after a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan showed up at the DY Patil Stadium with a banner that grabbed eyeballs for all the obvious reasons. On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings led by an exceptional batting attack by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa helped the Ravindra Jadeja camp register their first win in the ongoing IPL 2022 after losing four matches on the trot. Chasing a steep total of 217 piled up by CSK, a spirited RCB fought hard but fell short of the victory line by 23 runs. While it rained sixes and fours through the night, there was a moment during the match when the cameraperson panned to the crowd to capture a banner by RCB fan that may just inspire the Faf du Plessis side to aim for the IPL 2022 trophy.

“Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy," the banner read.

@RCBTweets jio aur jine do;rcb guys please give him a chance to marry. pic.twitter.com/Nr6mnywCGL— Amann (@Amann996084) April 13, 2022

Another fan holding a banner hilariously depicted the angry Dhoni meme that took a dig at the cameraperson during IPL matches

Focus on the poster guys holding #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/sXYr7Gnj2s— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 12, 2022

Ouch.

She in the IPL2050 pic.twitter.com/9pEPpLO52q— HUNTSMAN (@hp_mode2) April 12, 2022

Recently, Hardik Pandya may have cost a fan his job after the Gujarat Titans skipper brought up his 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Here’s what the funny banner held by the Pandya fan at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium read:

“If Hardik hits a 50 I’ll resign from my job."

Hardik is such a legend. He got someone out while he was batting pic.twitter.com/Bd7UVCnTZU— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2022

While the fan appeared to be more than glad to have been featured on the big screen, IPL fans felt his job may now be in jeopardy after Pandya successfully met the unusual request.

