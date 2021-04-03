RCB or CSK? Twitter’s IPL 2021 Jersey Emoji Goof Up Has Kohli’s Team Painted in Yellow

In the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a forgetful season. The three-time champions finished seventh and missed a play-offs berth for the first time in the history of the tournament. This year, they may have already won - if the competition was based on Twitter emojis. As the 14th edition of the IPL is set to get underway on April 9 soon, desi cricket fans are already up for action. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns in the opening game of the tournament in Chennai. Ahead of the matches, Twitter has also introduced team jerseys emojis at the end of the name of the teams to make the most of the T20 extravaganza.

The way Twitter emojis work is that whenever a team’s name is written in a hashtag, their jersey will be seen in the tweet. However, Twitter appears to have made a blunder when it comes to RCB. Currently, when someone types RCB on Twitter, it shows the jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It didn’t take much time for the fans to identify the mistake and they have been having a field day since.

Ok. We understand #Yellove is everywhere but.. hey @Twitter!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 3, 2021

Now the hashtag #RCB has a CSK jersey near it ayo I CAN'T HANDLE THIS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IrMLFHoOOR— vendakkz (@zreenidhi) April 3, 2021

After Seeing CSK Emoji In RCB Hashtag.. #RCB RCB Fans Rn - pic.twitter.com/B2WHNuEb2J — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 3, 2021

RCB too, took a dig at Twitter soon, in the best way possible.

Hey @Twitter @TwitterIndia, looks like you need better tech engineers. Bengaluru is the right place to start hiring. #WhatsWithYourEmojis— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 3, 2021

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s old tweet has also resurfaced on the Internet days ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Dhoni, who is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings franchise one more time, has been toiling hard with the rest of the squad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The three-time champions returned to the nets after the players and the rest of the staff in the contingent cleared their RT-PCR tests during the mandatory quarantine period. India is set to host the 14th edition of the cash-rich league from April onwards. But even before the power-packed tournament could take off, Mahi fans on microblogging site Twitter caught hold of a vintage tweet by the veteran.