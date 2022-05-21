RCB Fans Feed 'Dahi Shakkar' to Mumbai Indians to Keep Their Hopes Alive for IPL Playoffs

Mumbai Indians who haven’t had the best of IPL seasons this year will be playing for their pride on Saturday taking on Delhi Capitals in what has become a high-anticipated clash. Why, you ask? Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, have the unprecedented backing from the rival team Royal Challengers Bangalore, and for a good reason. Faf du Plessis’s RCB rely on MI to beat DC tonight in order to get the pass for the IPL 2022 playoffs. With Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants already booked for the next round, it’ll be interesting to see which team will now fill in the fourth spot.

A good point to remember here is Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands, a fair chance to get through the playoffs if they beat MI tonight, thus levelling at 16 points with RCB. Should DC win, their superior NRR will play a pivotal role in crushing RCB’s hopes.

Naturally, RCB fans are going all out to support Mumbai Indians and they are doing so with hilarious memes.

In the case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.

