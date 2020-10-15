Read, Steady Go! Dog Crossing the Road in a Toy Car is a Sight to Behold

Pet parents will agree that their pets are no less than their own babies. Every pet’s human tries to leave no stone unturned when it comes to pampering their cutesy animal.

In a latest video shared on social media portal Reddit, a little doggo can be seen riding a toy car. The car is being controlled by his humans through a remote. The duo is seen casually walking. The man is seen controlling the tiny red toy car with its controller. From the looks of it, the dog seems to be enjoying as he does not seem to be agitated or uncomfortable during the course of the video. The family of three are seen crossing the road during the red signal.

The absolutely adorable video has been shared by Reddit user named r/zoomies. The post has been captioned as ‘Glad I caught the red light’. The series of comments on the post range from the way the car is functioning to savage dialogues, to comments of dog and human conversations.

A user in the comments enquired, “Wait…I realize I'm probably missing something and being stupid here, but HOW IS THE DOG DRIVING THAT THING?” Responding to this question, many people revealed how the car was moving. One of the most popular replies was, “The comments about the remote are correct. My son has one of these and it came with normal remote like for a regular r/c car. There’s a switch in the car to flip between on-board controls and remote.”

Most users have remarked that how happy the sight of this video makes them. Some users have also mentioned about how adorable and awesome the clip is. On Reddit alone, the video has got over 15 thousand upvotes.

On a funny note, another user wrote, “I've been drivin' all night, my paw's wet on the wheel. There's a voice in my head, it won't let me heel."