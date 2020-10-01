'Ready For Don 3': Shah Rukh Khan's New Look During Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Match Goes Viral

Kolkata Knight Riders had a very special supporter in the stands cheering for them as Shah Rukh Khan was spotted during the team's IPL encounter with Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
King Khan was seen entering the stands with his wife Gauri and son Aryan as he has snapped donning a facemask and a bandana matching his franchise's theme.
The visuals of him sporting a new look soon went viral on social media as fans gushed over Bollywood actor's surprise appearance in Dubai.
Looks like SRK is getting ready for Don 3. What a badass look #Dream11IPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/IxZSm8Ce3x— Prathamesh Bharti (@prath_bharti) September 30, 2020
"King Khan is in the house, cheering for his lads," the official Twitter account of IPL earlier wrote while sharing a video of SRK.
King Khan is in the house, cheering for his lads.@iamsrk | #Dream11IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/1ZGZdrMOlt— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders' fans were in for surprise as they went berzerk with snippets of SRK watching the IPL match with his family.
Meanwhile, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti led a clinical bowling display to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a comprehensive 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Wednesday. Mavi and Nagarkoti, who battled injuries in the last two seasons, claimed two wickets apiece, while Varun Chakravarthy also got two to restrict the Royals to 137 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing a target of 175.
Rajasthan Royals' chase was an uninspired one as the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. The margin of defeat would have been much bigger but for Tom Curran who remained unbeaten on 54 (from 36 balls) for a lost cause.