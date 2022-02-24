'Ready to Get Married': Man Has Hilarious Reaction After Partner Cooks For Him

There is a saying that a way to man’s heart is through his stomach. We can’t agree more to it, all thanks to Choi. If you are wondering who Choi is, then you haven’t come across a video that has now been going viral on social media. A video has surfaced on the internet, in which an Asian man named Choi looks spellbound after eating what his girlfriend cooked for him.

I would pay to see every culture remake this pic.twitter.com/a4NrJJUKln— Even More Safer (@MaecyBae) February 21, 2022

Recently, a Twitter user going by the name MaecyBae shared a hilarious TikTok video of a man, in which he can be seen in a bathrobe at his girlfriend’s home. As the video begins, he can be seen sitting on the dining table with a variety of food kept in front of him. He started off by saying that he is not looking for a girlfriend but a friend. However, after looking at Kimchi on the table, he was astonished. He was more surprised when he got to know the girl made it for him. After tasting the delicious dish, he changed his statement and said that he is not looking for a girlfriend but a wife. Then, he tasted other dishes and told the girl that he wants to move in with her. Eventually, he asked the girl to marry him and pay for the wedding too.

The original video was made by the content creator Read Choi on Tik Tok and the text on the video read, “When you find out she can cook,” While sharing the video on Twitter, the user captioned it by saying that he would pay to see people from different cultures remake the video.

Commenting on the video, Maecy Bae shared another video from the handle, Angela, saying they did it first.

We did it first https://t.co/bCHcMI1YjX— Even More Safer (@MaecyBae) February 21, 2022

Netizens reacted to the video in their style.

Food was so good he passed out pic.twitter.com/ffeHnng351— SSJ4 goku (@Dro2H) February 21, 2022

Not me watching this nd realizing I'll never be the woman who's good at cooking pic.twitter.com/3ezlXdil8Y— (@Yvng98K) February 22, 2022

While many posted their versions of the video, others were left in splits as they dropped hilarious comments below the epic video.

