Ready to Try 'Chicken Tikka Crypto Samosa'? This Viral Menu is 'Peak Bengaluru'

Bengaluru is known for its IT hubs and it’s no wonder that the techy spirit has rubbed on other sectors, including food. The menu of a restaurant in Bengaluru, shared by a user on Twitter, has grabbed eyeballs due to the names of the dishes fashioned after cryptocurrency. The image shows that the menu of ‘Crypto Chai by Woosh’ has items like ‘Pseudonymous Bitcoin Onion Patti Samosa’, ‘Blockchain Ledger Punjabi Samosa’, ‘Hard Fork Paneer Tikka Samosa’ and ‘Chicken Tikka Crypto Samosa’. The creative names of the items have left netizens amused, with some commenting that it is ‘peak Bengaluru’. Here is the tweet:

“Is Bangalore OK?"

A few suggested that the restaurant should accept cryptocurrency as payment.

“If would be acceptable only if they accepted crypto as payment."

The others pointed out that the prices of food items were rather steep.

“Thankful that their prices don’t match their names."

“since when does samosa cost 89 rs."

In a recent incident involving a restaurant menu, a customer ended up paying Rs 45,000 at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant after misreading the menu. A couple, who went on a dinner date in New Jersey, USA, tried a new dish without bothering to read the rate card properly. When the bill came, it almost gave them a heart attack. Jeffrey Paige had ordered premier Japanese Kobe beef after having misread the price. He expected Kobe only $35 (Rs.2500) for 4 ounces. Thinking the 5A Japanese Kobe to be cheaper than American Wagyu, he ordered 12 ounces of it. However, he soon realised his mistake when he was served a bill of $600 or Rs. 45,000. This incident occurred at a restaurant called Gordon Ramsay Steak, located at the Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

