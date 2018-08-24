English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Real Heroes Work on Ground': Randeep Hooda Gets Applauded For His Unique Gesture to Help Kerala
Doing his bit.
Image credits: Khalsa Aid / Instagram
In a heartwarming gesture, Randeep Hooda went out of his way to go to ground zero and do his bit for the flood victims in Kerala.
Bollywood stars have come to the aid of flood-battered Kerala by providing funds, food items, medicines, and personal belongings such as clothes and even cooking to help the distressed citizens.
Hooda, who has previously worked with the group, decided to join the hands of Khalsa Aid International again. This time to feed meals to the affected residents of Kerala.
Khalsa Aid posted a photograph of the actor cooking with them to feed the affected people.
"Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda joins the Khalsa Aid team in Kerala! It's great to see celebrities on the ground and not just simply commenting on social media," read an Instagram post by the organisation.
Twitterati were all praises of the actor and appreciated his gesture to help the affected on ground.
Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput among others have also contributed towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. They also urged others to donate.
major appreciation alert for randeep hooda for helping in time of need and also he looks super cool in pagg pic.twitter.com/LVPDIVGyDo
— Singha (@heisenjit) August 23, 2018
Randeep Hooda at Kerala serving food, providing relief and helping the flood victims with the volunteers of @Khalsa_Aid#KeralaFloodRelief #RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/ZiEQ8eYAFL
— Randeep Hooda FC (@Randeep_HoodaFC) August 22, 2018
Finally someone on ground from Celebrity team @RandeepHooda Great work pic.twitter.com/6tTBiQBY0E
— Arshpreet SIngh (@arshpreet317) August 24, 2018
Real heroes work on ground! pic.twitter.com/B04YStLY0d
— parull gossain (@parullxx) August 23, 2018
.@RandeepHooda setting an example by helping the #KeralaFloods victims... #Respect pic.twitter.com/NqaRN6aK4r
— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 23, 2018
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has joined Khalsa_Aid in Kerala for helping the flood affected people with food. #Respect for him and everyone else who has helped in bringing relief to people of God's own country - Kerala. pic.twitter.com/Xq2KbT5We3
— LyricsMaze🌀 (@LyricsMaze) August 24, 2018
Randeep Hooda—a regular with the group—accompanied them to Kerala and left the internet beaming with joy. Instead of tweeting a bunch of sympathetic tweets, Hooda travelled all the way to Kerala to assist the group and people in need. 👏https://t.co/WAKqAYr0u5 pic.twitter.com/5IfcRQgiG1
— HealthMeUp (@healthmeup) August 24, 2018
You are a real hero @RandeepHooda.Instead of active on social media channels,you are active on ground.He is feeding at relief camps in kerala.#KeralaFloods #randeephooda #Khalsa_aid pic.twitter.com/X1hwowgKDx
— santosh saroj (@Santoshsaroj19) August 24, 2018
