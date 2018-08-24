'Real Heroes Work on Ground': Randeep Hooda Gets Applauded For His Unique Gesture to Help Kerala



major appreciation alert for randeep hooda for helping in time of need and also he looks super cool in pagg pic.twitter.com/LVPDIVGyDo



Randeep Hooda at Kerala serving food, providing relief and helping the flood victims with the volunteers of @Khalsa_Aid#KeralaFloodRelief #RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/ZiEQ8eYAFL

Finally someone on ground from Celebrity team @RandeepHooda Great work pic.twitter.com/6tTBiQBY0E



Real heroes work on ground! pic.twitter.com/B04YStLY0d

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has joined Khalsa_Aid in Kerala for helping the flood affected people with food. #Respect for him and everyone else who has helped in bringing relief to people of God's own country - Kerala. pic.twitter.com/Xq2KbT5We3

Randeep Hooda—a regular with the group—accompanied them to Kerala and left the internet beaming with joy. Instead of tweeting a bunch of sympathetic tweets, Hooda travelled all the way to Kerala to assist the group and people in need. 👏https://t.co/WAKqAYr0u5 pic.twitter.com/5IfcRQgiG1



You are a real hero @RandeepHooda.Instead of active on social media channels,you are active on ground.He is feeding at relief camps in kerala.#KeralaFloods #randeephooda #Khalsa_aid pic.twitter.com/X1hwowgKDx

In a heartwarming gesture, Randeep Hooda went out of his way to go to ground zero and do his bit for the flood victims in Kerala.Bollywood stars have come to the aid of flood-battered Kerala by providing funds, food items, medicines, and personal belongings such as clothes and even cooking to help the distressed citizens.Hooda, who has previously worked with the group, decided to join the hands of Khalsa Aid International again. This time to feed meals to the affected residents of Kerala.Khalsa Aid posted a photograph of the actor cooking with them to feed the affected people."Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda joins the Khalsa Aid team in Kerala! It's great to see celebrities on the ground and not just simply commenting on social media," read an Instagram post by the organisation.Twitterati were all praises of the actor and appreciated his gesture to help the affected on ground.Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput among others have also contributed towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. They also urged others to donate.