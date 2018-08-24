GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Real Heroes Work on Ground': Randeep Hooda Gets Applauded For His Unique Gesture to Help Kerala

Doing his bit.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
Image credits: Khalsa Aid / Instagram
In a heartwarming gesture, Randeep Hooda went out of his way to go to ground zero and do his bit for the flood victims in Kerala.

Bollywood stars have come to the aid of flood-battered Kerala by providing funds, food items, medicines, and personal belongings such as clothes and even cooking to help the distressed citizens.

Hooda, who has previously worked with the group, decided to join the hands of Khalsa Aid International again. This time to feed meals to the affected residents of Kerala.

Khalsa Aid posted a photograph of the actor cooking with them to feed the affected people.

"Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda joins the Khalsa Aid team in Kerala! It's great to see celebrities on the ground and not just simply commenting on social media," read an Instagram post by the organisation.


Twitterati were all praises of the actor and appreciated his gesture to help the affected on ground.

























Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput among others have also contributed towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. They also urged others to donate.

