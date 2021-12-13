Real Life Aladdin? American YouTuber Creates 'Flying Magic Carpet' in Dubai

A video of a man, dressed in an attire similar to that of the famous character Aladdin, hovering around the streets of Dubai on his magic carpet, sparked fascination among the viewers about his identity. An American YouTuber by the name Mark Daton creates content under his channel RhyzOrDie. The YouTuber created his very own flying magic carpet and all he needed was some engineering expertise. He managed to experience a whole new world just like the one in the Disney classic, that too without a genie. Last month, Daton shared a video on social media wherein he could be seen cruising around on a ‘magic carpet’ on the streets of Dubai. To add to the overall impact, Daton even dressed like Prince Ali from Aladdin for his floating venture. He impressed passersby as they gasped in amazement and recorded him as he went flying around on his creation. It appears that the carpet is gliding a few inches above the ground.

That’s not all, Daton also took his creation on a stretch of water as well.

Take a look at the YouTuber on his flying magic carpet journey:

So what is the trick and how did the YouTuber manage to create the effect?

Elaborating about the magic carpet, he revealed that he used an electric skateboard that functions with the help of a remote control. RhyzOrDie crafted a PVC pipe frame around the longboard before spreading out a carpet on it. He referred to the longboard set up as a ‘eFoil board’ for the stunt, which is a surfboard with an electric propeller.

The YouTuber also shared some more insights in a follow-up behind-the-scenes video:

So, before he set out to sea and took things to another level, Daton topped the carpet to his surfboard and fixed it. In order to create a costume similar to Aladdin, the Dubai resident reached out to a friend, who specialises in fashion design.

The American YouTuber chose the largest gold market in the world, Gold Souq area in the city, as it attracts thousands of tourists and owners of many reputed international brands.

