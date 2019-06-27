Real Life Anaconda: Scary Video of Snake Gobbling up Crocodile in Australia Goes Viral

An epic battle between a python and crocodile in Australia ended with the larger reptile being devoured wholly.

Kayaker Martin Muller captured the grisly fight while making his way down the swamps in Mount Isa, Daily Mail reported.

The olive python, Australia’s second largest snake, can be seen devouring the freshwater crocodile while wrapping itself around the gigantic reptile.

Several photos of the incident posted on Facebook by GG Wildlife Rescue Inc have gone viral on social media, leaving netizens wondering how it was "physically possible" for a python to devour the crocodile.

“SSSSssssssssensational. Amazing pictures of an olive python Australis, second largest snake and Western Australia's largest having a feed on an Australian freshwater crocodile (crocodylus Johnstoni )...these pictures were taken by Martin Muller while kayaking on Mt Isa in Queensland...amazing nature, I love both these creatures and understand the need to eat,” the non-profit rescue service for native animals in Australia wrote on its Facebook page.

Many people who commented on GG Wildlife Rescue Inc’s post were astonished that a python could overpower and eat a crocodile.

“Amazing pictures! I thought the croc would have won,” one user wrote. "I dunno how this is physically, literally, figuratively, anything that ends in -ly possible to do. Talk about biting off more than you can chew. I'll never understand how this is physically possible," wrote another.

GG Wildlife Rescue Inc owner Michelle Jones told Daily Mail Australia that she keeps two olive pythons as pets. “It's common for them to eat pretty much anything if they can fit it in their mouth,” she said.

Jones added that the pythons can “unhinge their jaw” to swallow a large prey and it was not uncommon for them to attempt to eat a crocodile.