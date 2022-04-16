Real-life Batcave? Totally Black Flat with 'Gotham City Vibes' Goes Up for Sale

A newly listed property in Manchester, United Kingdom may leave you wondering if this is where Batman might reside. A recent listing on luxury residential and commercial brokerage firm NestSeekers, offers a glimpse into an all-black flat situated at Manchester City Centre. Dubbed as “Gotham City,” the fictional city where the DC Comics superhero resides, this flat comes with luxurious amenities but with walls and interiors painted in black. A look at the pictures of this flat and you may either completely like it or just experience a weird feeling.

NestSeekers described the flat as, “Sexy. Seductive. Desirable.” The interiors of this property are worth Rs 3.7 crore, and feature touches of gold and white lights. The gold faucet on black marble wash basin in the kitchen comes with an abstract light hanging from the ceiling. NestSeekers also mentioned that the original Victorian redwood floors of the flat have been brought back to life by the designers.

The kitchen and dining area forms the heart of the apartment that is made of quartz while, “carefully selected integrated appliances and pop up sockets” form the convenience of the residents. The Gotham City flat comes with a living area and a distinctive Loggia area that could potentially offer the perfect ‘home office’ space to the residents of the house.

The Gotham City flat was once part of a Victorian Mill warehouse built in 1933. In 1997, the building was converted into apartments by a Liverpool-based developer, Maghull. Part of the apartments combine architecture style of the 1920’s and 1930’s Art Deco style with the modern designs. Gotham City flat consists of two deluxe double bedrooms and custom built bathroom in a polished concrete finish, freestanding slipper bath and a walk-in rain shower, added NestSeekers website.

The property is located at one of the posh areas of Manchester and provides the residents access to nearest train stations and some of the best eateries of the English city.

