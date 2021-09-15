Real Life 'Dolly Ki Doli': UP Bride Vanishes With Cash, Jewellery Hours After Wedding

In a dramatic incident similar to the plot of the movie Dolly ki Doli, a bride ran away with cash and jewellery given by the groom’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district. Soon after getting married, when the groom was taking the bride to his home, she stopped him at a bus stand and asked him to bring a bottle of water. When the groom returned, he found out that the bride was gone with all the belongings including ₹80,000 cash and jewellery, as per a report by Aaj Tak.

The father of the groom, Rajendra filed a police complaint. According to the complaint, Rajendra, a resident of Paraunkha village in Bewar police station area, was unable to find a girl to get his son married. On August 16, a person named Roop Lal, who had relatives in the village, suggested a girl to Rajendra he knew would marry his son, but he would have to pay her ₹80,000. The next day, Rajendra’s son Raju and the girl Sunita got married in a Sheetla Dham temple and the promised cash was exchanged.

After the marriage, the groom and bride, along with the bride’s brother were on their way to the groom’s house on a motorcycle. When they reached a bus stand, the bride asked the groom to stop and get her a bottle of water. The groom went to bring water, and when he returned, the bride was missing with her brother and their belongings. The groom told his father about it. After a lot of searching, they came to realise that they had been cheated and their money was stolen. According to the complaint, the belongings included ₹80,000, five pairs of clothes, gold earrings, a gold nose pin and silver anklets, among other things.

In a similar incident that happened in May this year, a woman in Agra had run away with ₹50,000 and jewellery after sedating her husband and father-in-law.

