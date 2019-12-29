Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Real Life Fairy Tale: Actor Playing 'Aladdin' Proposes to Girlfriend Playing 'Jasmine' on Stage

Matthew Pomeroy had been playing the role of Alladin for four years along with his co-star and girlfriend Natasha Lamb who played Princess Jasmine.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Real Life Fairy Tale: Actor Playing 'Aladdin' Proposes to Girlfriend Playing 'Jasmine' on Stage
Image credit: Twitter

In what can best be described as a real-life fairy tale come true, an actor playing the role of 'Aladdin' for a stage production of the proposed to 'Jasmine', played by his real-life girlfriend, while being stage.

Matthew Pomeroy had been playing the role of Alladin for four years along with his co-star and girlfriend Natasha Lamb who played Princess Jasmine. However, at a recent showing of the play in De Montfort Hall in Leicester, England, the actor decided to make some improvisations to the play while it ended.

At the end of the play, Pomeroy chose to break the script and proposed to Lamb right on stage. Images of the happy couple were shared on Twitter by De Montfort Hall's official handle. "Congratulations on your engagement to our Aladdin and Jasmine, Matthew and Natasha, from everyone here at #demontforthall!" they wrote.

The stunt ended in happiness as Lamb said yes to the proposal and agreed to marry Pomeroy.

The decision to propose was not a hasty one but rather one that required meticulous planning. In fact, Pomeroy had also ensured that both their parents were present in the audience for this particular performance, the BBC reported.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram