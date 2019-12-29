Real Life Fairy Tale: Actor Playing 'Aladdin' Proposes to Girlfriend Playing 'Jasmine' on Stage

In what can best be described as a real-life fairy tale come true, an actor playing the role of 'Aladdin' for a stage production of the proposed to 'Jasmine', played by his real-life girlfriend, while being stage.

Matthew Pomeroy had been playing the role of Alladin for four years along with his co-star and girlfriend Natasha Lamb who played Princess Jasmine. However, at a recent showing of the play in De Montfort Hall in Leicester, England, the actor decided to make some improvisations to the play while it ended.

At the end of the play, Pomeroy chose to break the script and proposed to Lamb right on stage. Images of the happy couple were shared on Twitter by De Montfort Hall's official handle. "Congratulations on your engagement to our Aladdin and Jasmine, Matthew and Natasha, from everyone here at #demontforthall!" they wrote.

Congratulations on your engagement 💍 to our Aladdin and Jasmine, Matthew and Natasha, from everyone here at #demontforthall!@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/oU6bU4Szxx — De Montfort Hall (@demontforthall) December 27, 2019

The stunt ended in happiness as Lamb said yes to the proposal and agreed to marry Pomeroy.

The decision to propose was not a hasty one but rather one that required meticulous planning. In fact, Pomeroy had also ensured that both their parents were present in the audience for this particular performance, the BBC reported.

