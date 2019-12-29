Real Life Fairy Tale: Actor Playing 'Aladdin' Proposes to Girlfriend Playing 'Jasmine' on Stage
Matthew Pomeroy had been playing the role of Alladin for four years along with his co-star and girlfriend Natasha Lamb who played Princess Jasmine.
Image credit: Twitter
In what can best be described as a real-life fairy tale come true, an actor playing the role of 'Aladdin' for a stage production of the proposed to 'Jasmine', played by his real-life girlfriend, while being stage.
Matthew Pomeroy had been playing the role of Alladin for four years along with his co-star and girlfriend Natasha Lamb who played Princess Jasmine. However, at a recent showing of the play in De Montfort Hall in Leicester, England, the actor decided to make some improvisations to the play while it ended.
At the end of the play, Pomeroy chose to break the script and proposed to Lamb right on stage. Images of the happy couple were shared on Twitter by De Montfort Hall's official handle. "Congratulations on your engagement to our Aladdin and Jasmine, Matthew and Natasha, from everyone here at #demontforthall!" they wrote.
Congratulations on your engagement 💍 to our Aladdin and Jasmine, Matthew and Natasha, from everyone here at #demontforthall!@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/oU6bU4Szxx— De Montfort Hall (@demontforthall) December 27, 2019
The stunt ended in happiness as Lamb said yes to the proposal and agreed to marry Pomeroy.
The decision to propose was not a hasty one but rather one that required meticulous planning. In fact, Pomeroy had also ensured that both their parents were present in the audience for this particular performance, the BBC reported.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Turn Gun Toting Gangster in New Web Series
- Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty to Help Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Patch Up, Twiteratti Divided
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years