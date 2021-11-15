Real Life 'Ghajini': This German Man Loses Memory Every 6 Hours

If you have watched Ghajini and have not lost your memory of the film, anterograde amnesia is the condition with which Aamir Khan’s character is diagnosed. Also known as short term memory loss, the condition causes the patient to lose their memory at short intervals. People struggling with the condition have decreased ability to retain information. This is what Daniel Schmidt’s life is like. Schmidt hails from Germany and survived a car crash six years ago. Sharing his story in Arte TV’s documentary Living Without Memory, he remembers what happened to him during the accident, taking help from his notes. According to Schmidt, he was on the motorway in a traffic jam. “I was the last one to join it,” he says. He was sitting and then suddenly, a car came behind his. The car, according to Schmidt, “was a big seven-seater with a young family inside, and the driver didn’t see the traffic jam at all.” At a speed of over 128 km/h, the car hit Schmidt’s car. “I was airlifted to the hospital,” says Schmidt. He suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. “They call it a level three TBI," adds Schmidt. The damage to his brain caused Schmidt to lose his ability to form long term memories. Now, to keep a track of things she has done or he has to do, Schmidt has to keep a diary with incredibly detailed information about anything he doesn’t want to forget.

The accident turned around Schmidt’s life. He separated from his girlfriends at the time. Because Schmidt no longer remembered them, he grew apart from his friends. When Schmidt met Kathrina, his former partner, he had to tell her that they needed to get in touch before three days passed or he would not remember her. “I’d need to hear her voice or we’d need to talk, and above all, see each other. Otherwise, it would be like meeting her for the first time," Schmidt says. A few years ago, Schmidt and Kathrina had a baby. “I can’t remember my son’s birth, and that’s really horrible,” Schmidt shares his suffering as a father.

