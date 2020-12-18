Real-life Hero Cop Saves Elderly Woman, Grandson in Nick of Time at Mumbai Train Station

In a heroic incident, a policeman and a railway staff member saved the lives of an elderly person and a child. The incident took place while the two of them were trying to board a Mumbai local train on Monday, December 14.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Umanath Mishra, railway staff, and Kailash Pandurang Pathade, police constable were the two heroes. Both these men ensured that no unfortunate incident occurs. The incident has been reported from the Currey Road Terminus.

The woman, identified as Sujata Chavan, was trying to board the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus local train. While she and her grandchild were boarding the train, it started to move. The 65-year-old woman and her grand child could have slipped in the gap between the platform and the rake, had the timely action not been taken. From the CCTV footage, it is known that the incident occurred at 1:56 PM.

The footage accessed by Mumbai Mirror shows that the lady and the child both fell on the platform and also got a bit dragged. Furthermore, Umanath also helped the elderly lady to recover her gold chain that had got broken in this incident.

This is not the first time that the police and railway staff have saved lives on the station. There have been quite a few incidents in the past in which the timely action by both the police and the staff have avoided accidents.

In a similar incident, on the same day, a woman named Rijban Safad Khan’s life was saved. The incident occurred at Mumbra Station on December 14. Rijban and her six years old daughter, Umehabiba Khan were boarding a train. The mother asked the daughter to board the train first. While Rijban was on the footboard, the train started to move. As a result she lost her balance and slipped from it. On seeing this, MSF Shahrukh Sheikh, Rahul Sonawane, and Santosh Devkar sprung to action and ensured that she did not fall in the gap between the train and the platform.

While this had happened, the little girl who had boarded the train, started to scream after she saw her mother falling from the train. Not only that, she was also gesturing towards jumping from the moving train. At this point, Anuradha Pagote, who was the on duty LCT present at the station, got into action and boarded the train. She went in to calm down and comfort the child.