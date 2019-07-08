Real Life Jaws: Dad Photographs Shark Swimming Toward Kids Using Drone in Florida Beach

A weekend getaway turned out to be a nightmare for a Florida family, who spotted a shark lurking near them. Dan Watson was enjoying with his family at New Smyrna Beach last Sunday, when they captured a picture of a shark swimming near their children in the shallow water.

A photographer by profession, Dan spotted the shark while he was flying the drone over his children to take a few pictures. Soon after spotting the shadow of a shark he rushed to wife and asked his children to come out of water.

Speaking to FOX35 Orlando.com, Sally said “I was at the edge of the water and the kids were standing in the water, and I was screaming, ‘Get out, get out, get out!’”

Dan also posted the photograph in which the shark can be seen diabolically lurking near the kids on Instagram:

“I didn’t know why, and so he immediately brings the drone to me, and shows me the frame in the drone. You see that shark swimming right at our kids. It was terrifying,” she added.

In one of the pictures, children can be seen running towards the seashore.

“It was a God moment, because he was just going to fly the drone for fun, and it was just for a fun picture. But to see that my children were in knee-deep water and you see this big shark approaching them, it’s humbling to know that, and I’m thankfully he put that drone up at that moment,” Sally said.

While speaking to Central Florida station News 13, Sally Watson said, “When you think of a shark, you think of them in deep water, you don't think of them extremely close, and you don’t think they’ll come in knee-deep water … it is terrifying to see them come that close to my kids.”