A photo of a South African warthog chilling with birds sitting on its back is reminding people of the beloved fictional warthog Pumba from Disney's The Lion King.

The photo was taken by wildlife photographer Gary Jones in the Zimanga Private Game Reserve in South Africa. The warthog in the photo seems to be enjoying the afternoon sun along with a flock of red-billed oxpeckers sitting on its back and clinging to other parts of its body.

The colourful birds along with the warthog make the image indeed a spitting copy of a scene from the 1994 animated classic that first featured the funky wartog and meerkat duo. Only Timon seemed to be missing from the image.

The image went so viral that it was shared on Facebook by the photographer. Jones, who belongs to North Wales in Britain, said that he had clicked the photo because the colourful birds sitting on the warthog made for a pictureqsue site. It was only after people pointed out the similarity that Jones realised he had unwittingly fund the real-lie Pumba.

"The comparison didn't register at the time, but only having seen Disneys Lion King the once years ago I was a little slow on the uptake," Jones wrote on Facebook.

Here's the iconic Disney image:

Does't the real life Pumba look exactly the same as the Disney's version? Tell us in comments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.