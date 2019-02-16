Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years

View this post on Instagram

From out of the darkness and into the light. For the past year we at @sandiegozoo have been collecting videos of black leopards as part of our ongoing leopard conservation work in Laikipia County, Kenya. And we recently published our findings (👉). . . Black panthers are uncommon, only about 11% of leopards globally are black. But black panthers in Africa are extremely rare. Our new paper confirms black leopards living in Laikipia County, Kenya, and our observations in the paper are collectively the first confirmed cases in Africa in nearly 100 years. It is certain black panthers have been there all along, but good footage that could confirm it has always been absent until now. . . Leopard research conducted by @sandiegozoo is supported by our terrific partners: @loisaba_conservancy @mpalalive @nature_africa @kenyawildlifeservice @laikipia_county . . . . . #endextinction #landconnectedlifeprotected #leopard #blackpanther #blackleopard #kenya #laikipia #conservation #wildlife #nature #earthcapture @natgeo @bbcearth @dalylizzie @letoluai___ambrose