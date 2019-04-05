LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister

'Never gonna give EU up,' is probably what Britishers are hoping for will happen if they pick Rick Astley for prime minister.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 5, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
'Never gonna give EU up,' is probably what Britishers are hoping for will happen if they pick Rick Astley for prime minister.
It's not April Fools anymore, even if it is still the month of April, and British people are taking some issues quite seriously, Brexit, for example.

They, however, have a pretty funny approach to it. Case in point: Rickrolling.

Britishers are stepping their anti-Brexit game up, and their campaign to not leave the European Union is gathering attention.

Recently, thousands marched to demand a second referendum in London.

One of the posters which stood out at the march was one wanting '80s Singer Rick Astley, as the prime minister.




If just the name doesn't ring a bell, we can guarantee that you've definitely seen him: At some point in your life, you've clicked on an unsuspecting link only to have it link back to a song on YouTube called, Never Gonna Give You Up.

Everyone has been rickroll'ed at some point in their life. Rickrolling is as much of an Internet phenomenon as John Cena or 'They're good dogs, Brent' is.

Rickrolling may be part of the Internet's cultural consciousness, but it has certainly transcended it. People are using it to protest Brexit and calling for Prime Minister Theresa May to be replaced by Rick Astley, who will, 'Never give EU up.'

The poster has since started going viral on the Internet, as people want a Prime Minister who is 'Never going to let them down.'

The 'campaign' has rolled into more than just one funny protest sign.






















In fact, he has people rooting for him to become Prime Minister on his official Youtube video for the song, as well.

youtubecomment

comment 2

Whether Rick Astley actually gets nominated for the post of Britain's Prime Minister, we can be sure, the Internet will definitely take nothing but respect 'For my President.'
