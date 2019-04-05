Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
'Never gonna give EU up,' is probably what Britishers are hoping for will happen if they pick Rick Astley for prime minister.
They, however, have a pretty funny approach to it. Case in point: Rickrolling.
Britishers are stepping their anti-Brexit game up, and their campaign to not leave the European Union is gathering attention.
Recently, thousands marched to demand a second referendum in London.
One of the posters which stood out at the march was one wanting '80s Singer Rick Astley, as the prime minister.
Rick Astley for Prime minister! Could he really be any worse than May & the ERG? #ProtestSign #PutitothePeopleMarch #PeoplesMarch #PeoplesVoteNow #RevokArticle50 pic.twitter.com/iEi2KACxNS— Liz (@Tatihab) March 23, 2019
If just the name doesn't ring a bell, we can guarantee that you've definitely seen him: At some point in your life, you've clicked on an unsuspecting link only to have it link back to a song on YouTube called, Never Gonna Give You Up.
Everyone has been rickroll'ed at some point in their life. Rickrolling is as much of an Internet phenomenon as John Cena or 'They're good dogs, Brent' is.
Rickrolling may be part of the Internet's cultural consciousness, but it has certainly transcended it. People are using it to protest Brexit and calling for Prime Minister Theresa May to be replaced by Rick Astley, who will, 'Never give EU up.'
The poster has since started going viral on the Internet, as people want a Prime Minister who is 'Never going to let them down.'
The 'campaign' has rolled into more than just one funny protest sign.
#Brexit— Emmanuel Foulon (@efoulon1) April 2, 2019
Here is the new Prime minister:
Rick Astley
😀😀😀😁 pic.twitter.com/A9uh5CZKFx
He gets my vote. pic.twitter.com/h3eUEjIFvn— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) April 3, 2019
Rick Astley for Prime Minister... pic.twitter.com/W5O1moGZVY— Mark Stephens (@MarksLarks) March 13, 2019
@rickastley will make the difference! #Brexit #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/NyT0iAt9Oj— Arthur Wendel (@ArtWendel) April 4, 2019
If we need a new prime minister then Rick Astley gets my vote. Also dances slightly better than Theresa May pic.twitter.com/hyNuLVc5mp— Steve Kershaw (@stevenkershaw2) April 2, 2019
Funnily enough i posted something similar the other day.... asking whether we can replace Teresa May with him 😂— Amanda Symons (@Amanda_Symons) April 3, 2019
Almost got kicked out of my polling place because I wore this shirt to vote in 2016, had to tell them look up the song, worth it. pic.twitter.com/QDt1hfttTQ— Vanessa Salazar (@radvsa) April 4, 2019
In fact, he has people rooting for him to become Prime Minister on his official Youtube video for the song, as well.
Whether Rick Astley actually gets nominated for the post of Britain's Prime Minister, we can be sure, the Internet will definitely take nothing but respect 'For my President.'
