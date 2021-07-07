Real-Life Sheldon Cooper? 11-Year-Old Prodigy is World's Second Youngest To Graduate

Talent is not determined by age and the same goes for intelligence too. Proving this statement right is an 11-year-old resident of coastal town Ostend in Belgium. The boy in question, Laurent Simons, has gone on to become the world’s second youngest graduate. The youngest graduate being 10-year-old Michael Kearney, who received his degree in anthropology from the University of South Alabama in 1994.

Laurent completed his high school graduation in just a year and a half, earning a diploma at the age of eight. At an age when most are busy playing video games and watching cartoons, he further went on to complete his three-year degree in just one year. The prodigy earned his bachelors in Physics from the University of Antwerp, he didn’t just earn his degree but graduated with the highest distinction — summa cum laude. His achievements are not only noteworthy but also awe-inspiring.

Laurent developed a passionate interest in classical mechanics and quantum physics a year back and decided to pursue his passion without any hindrance. During his high school days, he used to live with his grandparents in Belgium, it is only now that he has moved back to his parents’ home in the Netherlands. It is not only inspiring but also encouraging to see such young kids pursue their passion in sciences relentlessly and gain knowledge.

As the world is surprised at his intelligence, the young one is far away from gloating over his achievements and has many ambitious plans for the future. In a candid interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, he said he was more concerned about gaining knowledge than being the youngest person to get a bachelor’s degree. He added that quantum physics was just the first step towards being able to replace body parts with mechanical parts and achieve immortality.

