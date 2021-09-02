'Real-life Spiderman': UK Man Forgets Keys, Scales 12 Storeys to Reach Apartment

A middle-aged man has left everybody stunned with his incredible “Spiderman" stunt after he climbed a 12-storey residential building and a video of his heroics is now going viral on social media.

The resident, who is well in his 50s and lives on the 14th floor of a building in the city of Dongguan in southeast China, left his keys inside the apartment and realized it after he returned home, reported The Daily News-Star.

The viral clip of the incident was shared on Douyin, China’s equivalent of TikTok. In the video, the man can be seen clinging onto a drainage pipe outside the high-rise residential building and pulling himself up, as he makes his way to the 14th floor to get into his apartment.

The man climbed from a second-floor balcony to his flat on the 14th floor. He then jumped towards his flat’s balcony railings before getting back inside his flat.

It can be seen in the viral clip and the neighbours from the adjoining building also claimed that the man performed this stunt without using any equipment or any other help.

A local, from the adjoining building, told the media, “He started from the platform on the second floor, then climbed all the way up to the 14th floor and he was clinging onto the pipe the whole time.”

The video received a huge response, but some viewers called the man “reckless", adding that he is putting other people’s lives in danger.

Whereas one questioned: “How much does it cost to call a locksmith to open the door for you? I bet it’s not hundreds of pounds.” A man commented “Real-life Spider-Man."

Two weeks ago, a British man succumbed to injuries after jumping from the seventh floor of a hotel window in Turkey’s capital, Istanbul. According to reports, the man was trying to scale through it to get into another room when the tragedy occurred.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here