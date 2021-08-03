Real-Life SpongeBob and Patrick Discovered by Marine Scientists Under Atlantic Ocean

Watching our favourite cartoon on television while growing up, we often wondered- what if these characters make their way to real life? And looks like that innocent thought might just have become a reality, or maybe it always was. A remotely operated deep-sea vehicle of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) - Retriever Seamount recently spotted real-life ‘SpongeBob’ and ‘Patrick’ during one of its recent expeditions in the Atlantic Ocean, reported Business Insider. The uncanny resemblance of the popular cartoon character with the real-life yellow sponge and pink sea star found under the water quickly caught the attention of Marine scientist Christopher Mah who then shared it with others on Twitter. " I normally avoid these references. But Woe. Real Life Sponge bob and Patrick!” Tweeted Mah while sharing the image of the real-life SpongeBob with his followers online.

Check it out here:

*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP— Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

As part of the NOAA’s latest deep sea expedition, the Okeanos Explorer ship is sending remotely operated deep-sea vehicles up to one mile below the Atlantic Ocean’s surface.

These remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are used to explore and study the submarine habitation, Livestream their journey and capture images from the deep sea.

There are thousands of sponge species of varied shapes and sizes that live under the ocean, however, very few of these resemble SpongeBob’s boxy shape. According to Mah, the one recently discovered by the ROV under the Atlantic Ocean belongs to the genus Hertiwigia. However, the bright yellow colour surprised Mah because usually, things in deep-sea are orange or white to help them camouflage with the dim-lit environment

Meanwhile, the sea star found beside the sponge is scientifically known as Chondraster and has five arms covered with tiny suckers. This allows it to move across the ocean surface and attach itself to rocks and other organisms. Chondraster stars can be dark pink, light pink, and white in colour.

