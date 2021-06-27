Real-life Tarzan? Man Who Lived 41 Years inside Jungle Didn't Know About Women and Sex

After Ho Van Lang’s father eloped with him and his brother into the deep forests of Vietnam, to escape the Vietnam War in 1972, he grew up among animals and wild berries with no idea about women and sexual desire. For 41 years, Lang had no idea of human civilization and social behaviour until 2013, when the trio was recused from their ‘isolation’ and was brought into a local village, that also had women.

When the Vietnam war killed Lang’s mother and siblings, his father escaped with them into a forest in Vietnam’s Tay Tra district of Quang Ngai province. Ever since then, he grew up learning to hunt and eat bats and rats, as ‘olives’.

The story of the trio was recently unveiled in details by photographer Alvaro Cerezo, who tracked the family in 2015. Speaking to reporters, he said, “They always escaped when they saw people from a distance. As Lang’s father had a profound phobia of returning [to civilisation] as he did not believe that the Vietnam War was over," reports The Mirror.

Lang revealed that his father never talked to them about women or sexual desires. Cerezo said that although he can identify a man and a woman, Lang still lacks knowledge of the essential differences between them. He assured that Lang hasn’t ever felt any sexual desire to date, and “his reproductive instinct has never shown its head in any of its many facets".

In their last few years in the jungle, Lang reportedly stayed under immense anxiety and stress for his father deteriorating mental health. The family are now adapting to a new life in a small Vietnamese village in 2015, but recently returned to their forest home with Cerezo.

Lang’s brother described him as a baby in a man’s body, who doesn’t understand any social concept because of his 41-year stint inside a jungle.

Cerezo said, if Lang is asked to beat someone, he would do it severely as he doesn’t understand the basic concept of good and bad.

