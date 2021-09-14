'Real-life Tarzan', Who Spent 40 Years in Vietnamese Jungle, Dies of Cancer 

Ho Van Lang, who lived in the Vietnamese jungle for 40 years, died of liver cancer on Monday after returning to the “civilized world" eight years ago.

The real-life Tarzan succumbed to the illness at the age of 52. According to the reports in The Sun, he spent a total of 41 years in the deep forest of the Tay Tra district in Quang Ngai province with his father and brother after fleeing the Vietnam war in 1972. During the Vietnam War, a US bomb fell on their home and killed his mother and other two siblings

According to the authorities, Lang’s older brother Ho Van Tri asked them to “return to civilization" after which, the duo re-established contact with Vietnamese society to sought medical help for Lang’s father Ho Van Thanh when his health started deteriorating in 2013. However, he died of an unknown cause in 2017. When they entered a village, they thought the war was still raging on. And after coming back to the “civilization" the duo began living a relatively modern lifestyle.

After Lang’s death, his friend Alvaro Cerezo said that the stress and poor diet of the civilized world didn’t suit him and had harmful effects on his health.

Cerezo said, “Lang had started drinking alcohol and eating processed food, so modern life had fatal consequences on him.”

“I’m so sad to see him go, but for me, his passing is also a liberation because I know he was suffering in the last months,” he further added.

As per officials, when they found the duo, Lang could only utter a few words but the father knew a little of the minority Cor language.

Cerezo said Lang had lived an extraordinary life and made headlines across the globe. Cerezo met Lang through his work. Cerezo even captured some of Lang’s emotional, beautiful, and even most vulnerable moments of adapting to civilized life after returning from the wild. Cerezo said he had spent one week in the deep jungle at his old home in the same way that he had while living with his father.

Cerezo also wrote a book on Lang’s life and has created a montage of the footage he took when they both were living deep in the jungle.

