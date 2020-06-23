Real-life Tom and Jerry Spotted: Video of a Cat Stealthily Following a Rat Goes Viral

All of us might have watched the famous cartoon Tom and Jerry at least once in our life. While we have always been made to believe that cats and mice can’t stay together in harmony, Tom and Jerry made us believe that the two animals can live with some friendship amid all hatred and chasing each other.







After seeing the two great cartoon characters for so long, it seems like such a friendship has indeed turned out to be real. In an online video, first uploaded on TikTok, a mouse can be seen taking a stroll on a road as it is being followed by a cat.







The cat does not try to harm or catch the rat, but simply walks behind it, following the trail on an empty road. “Tom and Jerry. Strolling thru town,” read the caption by a Twitter user who uploaded the video.







Tom and Jerry 🐱🐭



Strolling thru town pic.twitter.com/BsVVDhG94O — ༻⋆≺ Martin 🏳️‍🌈 ≻⋆༺ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) June 22, 2020





The clip has been viewed over 1.4 thousand times, with 174 likes in a day.







A Twitter user pointed out, “Surely, that is not a mouse,” to which the one who posted the video replied, “Looks like a rat, but the title us close enough it just has a nice ring to it.”







Here are some of the other comments on the picture:











Cool, my cat Cally, killed four in the pass couple months. I live by a cane field! — Patricia tuel (@patricia_tuel) June 22, 2020





Just a cat walking the family rat, nothing to see here....



And now I'm wondering if you could teach them to do that. — Hawkeye💥Kate Bishop (@NotYrKateBishop) June 22, 2020





A user mentioned that their cat also did the same. “Thanks for sharing! I had a cat that did this, but when the rat got annoyed and turned around, my cat came running home,” read the comment.

