Real Madrid Just Bid Cristiano Ronaldo an Emotional Farewell With a Video

Por lo que hemos ganado juntos, por cómo hemos disfrutado en el campo juntos estos nueve años. Ha sido un placer compartir ataque contigo. Suerte amigo en tu nueva aventura. @Cristiano #Best #Respect pic.twitter.com/1QmFoaVtIR — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) July 11, 2018

I'm not even a Real Madrid fan and this video of Cristiano Ronaldo's best memories at Real Madrid gave me goosebumps. Appreciate greatness. pic.twitter.com/UoqdcXU2Ch — Your Guy (@IbkThePlug) July 11, 2018

Twt Casillas: “Goodbyes hurt, and more when they come by a player like him. Thank you for what you did for a club that you made bigger than it already was! I Congratulate you on your commitment to want to be the best and go get it! Good luck, in your new stage, @Cristiano!” pic.twitter.com/ZLc8nK4B5Y — SB (@Realmadridplace) July 11, 2018

CAN YOU BOTH COME BACK pic.twitter.com/Ojp0Ixh9Y5 — Dania (@DaniaJaradat) July 11, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus was finally confirmed by the official website of the Spanish giant on Tuesday. After nine years with the Madrid team, Ronaldo will now join the Italian champions on a four-year-contract for 105 million euros.Nobody seems as sad as Real Madrid itself.The club pointed out that the 33-year-old winger was the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games, and official handle tweeted a wonderful video as a tribute to the player.“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home." Yes, our hearts are melting too.Twitter is currently a puddle of emotions, after watching this video. Here are some of the reactions: