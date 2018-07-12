GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Real Madrid Just Bid Cristiano Ronaldo an Emotional Farewell With a Video

I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Real Madrid Just Bid Cristiano Ronaldo an Emotional Farewell With a Video
Source: Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus was finally confirmed by the official website of the Spanish giant on Tuesday. After nine years with the Madrid team, Ronaldo will now join the Italian champions on a four-year-contract for 105 million euros.

Nobody seems as sad as Real Madrid itself.

The club pointed out that the 33-year-old winger was the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games, and official handle tweeted a wonderful video as a tribute to the player.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home." Yes, our hearts are melting too.









Twitter is currently a puddle of emotions, after watching this video. Here are some of the reactions:















Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery