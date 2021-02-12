Real or Fake? Horrifying Video of Fish Producing Smoke While Trying to Attack an Eel Goes Viral

Can you picture a fish smoking? No, not puffing out on a cigarette or cigar like a 1970s villain but producing some kind of smoke or vapour from its mouth? Believe it or not, a video going viral on the social media features a fish which uses smoke to gas out its prey, an eel, from its hiding. The eel is hiding in what looks like a hollowed tree trunk or a cave in muddy ground near water. A fish emerges out the water and exhales some smoke multiple times into the hole. As a result, an eel comes out!

What follows next is a few moments of a cat and mouse chase. The fish waits at the edge, and every time the eel tries to come out, it attacks. The eel recedes inside the hole. But surprisingly, this fish doesn’t mind being out in the open air! It reaches out even more each time the chase resumes. Eventually, during the eel’s last fateful attempt to evade the predator, the poor guy gets swallowed whole by the cunning fish just waiting at the edge.

The video is an old one and reshared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who has quite a bit of following on Twitter.

If you haven’t seen this pic.twitter.com/pNoSKBbHtv— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 10, 2021

However, another similar looking video was shared by singer Big Boi in 2019. It featured the same prey and predator, but the setting was different. A fish waited at the edge of water to swallow an eel. There’s no smoking or theatrical cat-and-mouse chase here.

What kind of fish is this ? pic.twitter.com/X9347sryNa— Big Boi (@BigBoi) October 28, 2019

The fishes featured in both the videos are eel (prey) and a species of lungfish (predator). Many people called the smoking video a fake because it seems unrealistic whether a fish could even be capable of doing something like that. Being outside of water is more plausible because lungfish have both gills and lungs, which allows them to breathe and survive in any environment.

Here is how people reacted:

what the heck is this https://t.co/B4aYN6vYlm— Geek Srik (@geeksrik) February 11, 2021

AYO WHY MY FISH SMOKIN https://t.co/3NYa5WBomf— Darn It, Garnet (@darnitgarnet1) February 11, 2021

They got fish smoking now? https://t.co/N8mNCN7jla— Private Spidey (@PrivateSpidey) February 11, 2021

the fact that there is any debate over the realism of this video makes me itch for the afterlife https://t.co/zffFwQ1PLK— shark (@TrueSharkLover) February 11, 2021

Incredible,if it was not for the camera the world would not have witnessed this unbelievable aspect of nature. https://t.co/2QWAxUoEOu— Parth (@Parth44249797) February 12, 2021

Many called it fake and called upon a fact-checker to confirm.

Eye of the fish looks pretty dead, I think it's fake..What about you @hoaxeye ??— ◆~$!£€πT K!££€₹~◆ (@anto_4u) February 10, 2021

Another Twitter user also shared an article by a fact-checking website about the video posted by Big Boi. Although the video has been going viral on social media, it could not be verified if it was real or doctored.