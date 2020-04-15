Real or Fake? Sharon Stone Shares TikTok Video of a Tiger Standing on a Roof in 'India'

American star Sharon Stone, known for her role in The Mighty, The Specialist, Catwoman and The Disaster Artist has recently shared a video on her Twitter. The clip is shot by some Indian on TikTok.

The video shows a tiger standing on the roof of a house while people in the background talk about the passers-by. Sharon shared it with the caption, “From my friend in India”.

The video has received over 24k views within two days, with people arguing over the authenticity of the clip. While some corrected Sharon saying that the tiger is not real but a 3D image available on the internet, others appreciated the “beauty of nature”.

Here is what people had to write:

A few others thought that the video was real:

Some even shared more 3D videos to share how this process works:

