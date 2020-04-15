BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Real or Fake? Sharon Stone Shares TikTok Video of a Tiger Standing on a Roof in 'India'

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ TikTok)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ TikTok)

The video shows a tiger standing on the roof of a house while people in the background talk about the passers-by.

American star Sharon Stone, known for her role in The Mighty, The Specialist, Catwoman and The Disaster Artist has recently shared a video on her Twitter. The clip is shot by some Indian on TikTok.

The video shows a tiger standing on the roof of a house while people in the background talk about the passers-by. Sharon shared it with the caption, “From my friend in India”.

The video has received over 24k views within two days, with people arguing over the authenticity of the clip. While some corrected Sharon saying that the tiger is not real but a 3D image available on the internet, others appreciated the “beauty of nature”.

Here is what people had to write:

A few others thought that the video was real:

Some even shared more 3D videos to share how this process works:

Well, it is now possible to add 3D animals using AR reality on any background. Google’s 3D hologram feature has various animals, including lion, tiger, bear, alpine goat, timberwolf, european hedgehog, angler fish and emperor penguin.


Meanwhile, the lockdown in India, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, has now been extended till May 3. The extension of lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on April 14. He has also urged people to stay home and stay safe to flatten the curve of the deadly pandemic.


