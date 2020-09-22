BUZZ

'Real Voice of Opposition': Mahua Moitra's Roaring Speech is Winning Internet

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra once again went viral on social media with her speech in the Parliament on Saturday as she came down heavily on the Centre.

Moitra said the PM CARES Fund is against public interest as it is not answerable to Parliament even though it collects funds from the public.

In a fiery speech that is now going viral, Moitra said that 38 public sector companies contributed Rs 2,100 crore to the Fund. This is 70 per cent of the total corpus, she said, adding it should therefore be answerable to Parliament.

The TMC leader also alleged that the Fund got money from Chinese firms like Tik Tok which was banned by India and wondered why the government did not return the donations from such companies. Moitra questioned the need to institute a new fund (PM Cares Fund) when one already existed. "Prime Ministers will come and go, but the existence of a fund is not up for discussion? What is this need to name everything after one individual?" she charged.

Moitra's speech has impressed many who shared clips from the speech on social media. Moitra led a scathing attack on several bills and acts passed by the government.

TMC's Mahua Moitra shot to fame in 2019 after her debut fiery speech in the Parliament. She had listed the “danger signs of early fascism in India” and had won the hearts of millions and even secured the attention of the international media. The 42-year-old, who is a former investment banker, even trended on social media after her speech in June 2019 during a debate on the president's address. She had started her speech by accepting the resounding mandate of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had then criticised the dispensation.

