'Real Wonder Woman': Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Emerges as Star of Trial

After the bitter trial, which went on for months, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were found liable for defamation by the jury. Even though the jury sided with Depp, the trial saw the existence of another hero – Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. After the verdict was announced, Camille was seen turning to her colleagues with tears in her eyes, as she said “we won”. She then hugged her colleagues. According to a report by Express UK, speaking outside the courthouse, she said, “Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation.”

Fans took to Twitter and deemed her as a ‘Real Wonder Woman.’ One person wrote, “Let’s not forget what Camille Vasquez has done for millions of women she inspired so many to get into Law. She really is currently the face of what it means to be a lawyer.” Another person wrote, “Camille Vasquez is a fucking beast. It’s because of her and the rest of Johnny’s amazing legal team that Johnny Depp got justice today.” Here is what people said:

Camille Vasquez turns in her seat, with tears in her eyes and a smile. She looks at her team and mouthed the words "we won". Precious, priceless, powerful ❤️ #JusticeForJohnnyDeppisServed. — J9/Jenine Lo Veles-Maxwell (@J9lovemax) June 1, 2022

Can we all take a second to collectively agree that Camille Vasquez should be promoted to a partner at her firm? She absolutely CRUSHED IT in this trial and may be one of the best lawyers I’ve ever seen.#DeppVsHeard #CamilleVazquez #JusticeForJohnnyDeep — Dr. Demonic (@ItsDrDemonic) June 1, 2022

Camille Vasquez….

The real MVP in this victory

The Predator in Court room…

She literally ate Heard alive…#mentoo#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/vxCCkkhqaq — RV (@lionking0593) June 2, 2022

A special congratulations to Camille Vasquez, a graduate from a law school with a 46.1% acceptance rate, who successfully managed to get a woman-hating misogynist off by vilifying his victim. You would’ve made Ted Bundy’s lawyer proud, Camille pic.twitter.com/ob8h1T2NeK — dakota moss (@cocainecross) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old resident of Canada, Jazzmyn Wollfe, a singer and songwriter, got a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who rose to fame after video of the court proceeding went viral. Wollfe, in the clip that has gained more than 10 lakh views on the platform, is seen designing the tattoo on her left knee and then hand-poking the ink on her skin. Hand-poking is a method that tattoo artists use to etch ink on the skin without using an electrical needle and a free hand. The tattoo is outlined multiple times before it acquires the required depth and detail.

Camille Vasquez, currently a member of the team of lawyers representing Depp, has gained immense popularity on social media after her cross-examination of Amber and her impeccable quality of putting forth her arguments. One bit that became one of the most popular was Camille’s multiple objections that she raised while Amber’s lawyer was presenting her argument.

