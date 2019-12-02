Recently Discovered Black Hole May Have Swallowed a Star from Inside Out, Say Scientists

The discovery of a black hole has left many puzzled and surprised. The theory which has existed for years was proved quite later, making everyone astonished at the vastness of the universe.

Now, scientists have discovered a huge black hole, which they believe shouldn’t exist in our galaxy. Termed as LB-1, the black hole is 15,000 light-years away from Earth and is known to have a mass 70 times greater than our Sun, according to the journal Nature.

The research was led by Liu Jifeng, a National Astronomical Observatory of China professor, and his team. Now, one of the team members, Professor Roberto Soria, an Honorary Associate at the Sydney Institute for Astronomy and School of Physics at the University of Sydney, has explained in detail about the formation of this phenomenon.

The professor revealed that the team surveyed the sky with the Large Sky Area Multi-Object fibre Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), based in north-east China. The first major result for their research at LAMOST is LB-1, a huge black hole in the Milky Way Galaxy.

The researchers studied about its motion by slight changes in the frequency of the light.

They also researched the faint glow coming from hydrogen gas around the black hole itself. While there might be several speculations on the formation of the black hole, the team has come up with two major observations.

As mentioned in his report, Soria explained that two smaller black holes may have formed independently from two stars and then merged to make a single black hole.

Another possibility is that a single “ordinary” stellar black hole would swallow most of the host star like a wasp larva inside a caterpillar, to become a huge one.

