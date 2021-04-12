'Recipe from Hell': Popcorn Salad, the Latest Entrant in Bizarre Food Category Has Divided Twitter

Bizarre dishes have often surfaced on social media, leaving many users disgusted. One such recent culinary experiment shared on Twitter outraged netizens to the hilt and even led to a savage takedown of a weird salad. The case in point here is a salad made out of popcorn, which led to a severe outrage among users of the microblogging site.

The air-popped light and fluffy corn kernel is a popular snack and is also part of a few balanced diets that can help people lose weight. However, added butter, sugar, and salt can make popcorn an unhealthy option.

Food Network’s Molly Yeh had no idea that her recipe of ‘Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad’ would divide the internet. A majority of users found nothing appetising about the popcorn salad, whereas a few liked it and defended Yeh and her recipe.

The video, in which Yeh prepared the salad, was shared on Twitter by Cody Tapp. In the 1.35 minute video clip, one can see Yeh creating her popcorn salad with peas, shallots, carrots, celery leaves and some micro greens. She then tossed the ingredients in a dressing made of mayonnaise, sour cream, cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and sugar.

Watch it here:

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8— Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021

The video clip has gone viral on the microblogging platform, raking in over 1.4 million views and tons of mixed user reactions. Here are few reactions.

Calling it “not a real recipe” and “parody”, one userwrote this.

No way this is a real recipe. Got to be a parody— Eric Hillner (@emh1729) April 11, 2021

Another one called it a “recipe from hell."

A recipe from hell. I am uncomfy.— Kyle K (@kylkliethermes) April 11, 2021

A third annoyed user wrote that the video has “infuriated” and “ruined his Sunday”.

This video has infuriated me. Ruined my Sunday. Why is she doing that?— Morgs (@CodyMorgenstern) April 11, 2021

Another user branded the recipe as “popcorn violence”.

Few users, however, defended the food blogger as one user mentioned that they can’t wait to try the salad.

I can’t wait to try it 😋— Toots Woods (@TootsWoods) April 12, 2021

So, is it a ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ for you?

