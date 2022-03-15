Recycled Eggshells are Being Used in Designer Tiles to Reduce Waste

In a bid to reduce waste, artist Elaine Yan Ling Ng has come up with an original idea: collect thousands of eggshells to transform them into a range of designer tiles. On the floor of your kitchen, on the walls of your shower or on the sides of your furniture… Developed with British design firm Nature Squared, the range of elegant decorative tiles is available in a variety of colors. The eggshells come from bakeries and restaurants in the Philippines, where the factory making the tiles is located. Recovered shells are ground up, combined with a binding agent, and then hardened at room temperature to create the tiles. An effective way to limit food waste! But eggshells are also an excellent material for the construction industry. Their high calcium content, for instance, makes them very effective at filtering out UV rays, ensuring a longer life for the material.

If all this is giving you ideas but you’re not design-oriented, you should know that there are several alternatives for recycling your eggshells. You can, for example, use them to help provide nutrients for the soil of your houseplants or in your compost.

Also keep in mind that the thin membrane inside an eggshell is very strong. Some people remove it and use it as a bandage, for instance, for a cut on a fingertip. A grandmotherly trick that can come in very handy.

In an unrelated incident, a trend related to eggs has been garnered enough attention on social media where peeling raw egg a practice dates quite a long time back. Peeling the hard outer shell of an egg without breaking the raw membrane side is a difficult task and takes hours to do successfully. One wrong move and you will end up with raw egg splattered all over. Doctors and dentists are known to have been practicing it for years to hone their surgical skills. While it might take unskilled people like us quite some time to the task successfully, medical professionals are known to peel a raw egg in around 10 minutes without breaking the membrane.

The hashtag #EggPeelChallenge has had over 15 million views on TikTok since it first started. While there is an ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) factor when it comes to such videos, complete with trending and catchy music, many believe that it is oddly satisfying to watch someone successfully peel the shell off of a raw egg.

