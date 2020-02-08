Red Carpets, Pink Booths, Differently-Abled Polling Officers: Delhi Goes Extra Mile to Woo Voters
At the Oxford public school Vikas Puri, the entire polling station has been manned by differently abled citizens to encourage people with disabilities to vote.
Several poll booths across Delhi were equipped with special facilities to help voters cast their vote | Image credit: PTI (Representational)
Residents of south west Delhi were in for a surprise on Saturday with three model booths offering red carpet welcome to voters as polling started for the Assembly elections.
Setting the tone high, in Dwarka at a model pink polling booth, all women officials have been deputed by the administration.
At new Uttam Nagar's Nigam Pratibha vidyalaya polling booth, token system has been introduced to make it hassle-free and convenient for voters to exercise their franchise.
A woman voter Meghna Yadav said, "The new token system has avoided long queues. It took me barely 15 minutes to cast my vote."
