Red Chocolate Fountain, Uterus Confetti: US Mom Throws Period-themed Party for Daughter

Arizona resident Jade Powell threw a period themed party for her daughter and shared the video of the celebration on TikTok. According to Mirror, Jade spent much time decorating and keeping an eye on the other details of the party, which included sanitary towels, uterus confetti, and a red chocolate fountain to dip marshmallows in. The report also added that the party comprised activities like tie-dying T-shirts, and every girl left with a starter pack stuffed with pads, tampons, and a book on puberty called “Celebrate Your Body.” Powell made sure that the guests at the party, which were mainly teenagers, had an immersive knowledgeable experience. The party certainly was a taboo-smasher.

According to Mirror, Powell said in the TikTok video, “At the party, we never talked about periods. It was just a fun day with lots of red decor. We had pizza, cupcakes, and tie-dyed shirts.” Talking about the invite for the party, Powell said, in the video, “The invites said something like ‘first moon extravaganza’, please join us in celebrating, blah blah. It had little smiling uteruses on it.”

The mother of four, Powell, also explained the reason behind throwing a period theme party. She said that it was to ensure that she had an “open and honest” relationship with her daughter.

Powell runs a custom shirts and costumes shop on an e-commerce site. In her recent Instagram post, Powell shared a glimpse into one of the decor items she used for the period party. The video featured Powell showing a confetti pack she made for the party. The confetti comprised maxi sanitary napkins, red blood droplets, and cardboard cutouts in the shape of the uterus.

Powell has also added the item to her online shop.

