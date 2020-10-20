'Red is Still Colour of Love': Mandira Bedi Shares Throwback Photo of 'Preeti' on 25 Years of DDLJ

Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge, better known as DDLJ, turns 25 years old today. The blockbuster, which had a star-studded cast with SRK and Kajol in lead and Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and the ever gorgeous Mandira Bedi, was released on this day in 1995 to be one of the greatest hits in the Bollywood.

As fans relive and recall their memories, Mandira Bedi too expressed her love for the film in which she played the role of a young coy and clam girl who liked Raj (naam to suna hi hoga) and would blush on seeing him.

"It’s wonderful to have been a part of a film that has made cinema history on many counts. I have changed a lot, life has changed a lot. But Red is still the color of LOVE," she wrote in a Facebook post as she shared her photograph from the DDLJ times juxtaposed with a recent picture.

The film also defined SRK, who has fond memories with DDLJ, as the King of Romance in Bollywood. On completion of 25 years of the film, SRK says that he never felt he could pull of a character like that on the screen. SRK was seen taking up negative roles in films like Darr, Anjaam and Baazigar before DDLJ happened. Directed by then debutant Aditya Chopra, son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, “DDLJ” cemented Shah Rukh’s image as the King of Romance’ in Bollywood.

Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before ‘DDLJ’, there was Darr’, Baazigar’, Anjaam’- films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character. “So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi and Yash (Chopra) ji of essaying the role, I was excited to work with him but had no idea how to go about it and also if I would be able to do it well, Shah Rukh said in a statement shared by production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF). The 54-year-old actor actor said people can see a glimpse of his real self in Raj, particularly in his sense of humour, which the actor borrowed from his own life.