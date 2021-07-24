Red Panda Gives Birth to Cub at Darjeeling Zoo, Picture Goes Viral

Red pandas are shy animals and prefer solitude unless it’s their mating season. They are also considered to be one of the cutest animals in this world. Adding to their cuteness, the miracle of childbirth and you have yourself the means to light up anyone’s mood.

Pictures were shared by news agency ANI on their official Twitter page, where a mama red panda and her newborn baby can be seen. The caption tells us that both of them are safe and in good health. This is a big win for everyone, as red pandas are considered to be endangered, nearing extinction with danger towards their habitat and climate change.

“A female red panda, Yeshi, gave birth to a cub at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling,” read the caption. They also added a quote from the Zoo Director, Dharmdeo Rai “Both mother and cub are doing fine. This is the fifth birth of a red panda cub in this season.”

West Bengal: A female red panda, Yeshi, gave birth to a cub at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling "Both mother and cub are doing fine. This is the fifth birth of a red panda cub in this season," says Zoo Director Dharmdeo Rai

These creatures spend most of their life on trees and even sleep in the aloft and enjoy bamboo, but unlike their larger siblings, they also consume a variety of other things such as berries, acorns, roots, and eggs. They, like gigantic pandas, have an elongated wrist bone that acts nearly like a thumb and considerably improves their grip.

Red pandas dwell in the Himalayas and other high mountains in high-altitude, temperate forests with bamboo. They stretch from northern Myanmar (Burma) to China’s western Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. They can also be spotted in Nepal, India, and Tibet in the appropriate environment.

Red pandas are easily identifiable by their distinctive ruddy coat colour, which works as camouflage beneath the canopy of fir trees, with limbs coated in clusters of reddish-brown moss and white lichens.

Their skulls are broad and round, and they have short snouts with enormous, pointed ears. Their faces are white, with reddish-brown “tear" markings extending from their eyes to the corners of their lips. These marks may have developed to aid in keeping the light out of their eyes. Their tails have contrasting red and buff rings.

