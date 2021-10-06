Red Squirrel Fills US Man's Car With 150 kg of Walnuts, Leaves Everyone Stunned

Everyone knows that squirrels love walnuts. During autumn, they collect them and store them for winters. Recently, a man from the USA claimed on Facebook that a squirrel stored 42 gallons (nearly 150 kg) of walnuts in his car.

Bill Fischer, 56, living in North Dakota, USA, discovered after returning from a four-day office trip. Bill, who works as an insurance agent, has a Chevy Avalanche pickup car which he had parked under a walnut tree.

Upon returning, he was stunned to see that a squirrel had made his car a storehouse for its walnuts. According to a report by Oddity Central, this is not the first time a squirrel filled Bill’s car with walnuts. This is a repeated ritual every year according to Bill, but this time the storage was in excess.

Bill says that the squirrel has been using his car as storage since 2013. Despite there being other cars in the parking lot, the squirrel stores walnuts only in his vehicle. Bill believes that maybe the squirrel “loves his car" more. This time, he said, it seemed that the squirrel was going to spend the whole winter in his vehicle. According to him, there were 6-7 buckets of walnuts in the car.

The story was shared by him on his Facebook account with an amusing caption:

“Conversion Mathematics. How many bushels can one red squirrel pick and store in 4 days? Hint, look at how many 5-gallon buckets are in the pictures. Then add the full inner fenders that I don’t have time today to cleanout. Guessing another 1½ to 2 buckets there. Curiosity got me, the buckets have an average of 26 lbs in just walnut weight. Let me know your answers and as always show your work,” he wrote and shared a few images of the loot."

Check out the images of the black walnuts here. Bill got a lot of amused responses from his friends, one of whom advised him to clone the squirrel and start nut farming. Another one said, “I can’t stop laughing at all these squirrels just owning you!!!!!!".

