Red-Tailed Cockatoo Turns Cupid, Helps Australian Man Propose to Girlfriend

Love proposals have always been special for couples but some of them are quite unusual and unexpected. A man in Australia Zoo proposed his lady love in the most adorable and unusual way where a red-tailed black cockatoo turned cupid for the lovers. The video that has been shared by the Twitter page of Australia Zoo shows a zoo trainer telling the guests about the cockatoo, named Euli, who is one of the most beautiful cockatoos of their zoo.

She further asked the people sitting in the gallery that who would love to meet Euli face to face. A woman donned up in a striped tee wave her hands after which the cockatoo delivered her a chit. The woman screamed in excitement as the chit turned out to be a love message from her boyfriend sitting next to her. The man further went on his knees to express his love. Sharing the video the Zoo officials tweeted, “Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum”.

Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum. Planning that special moment this year? From proposals to elopements, visit https://t.co/EHeDxlUBuK & let the Crikey Crew help you say “I do!”(Tag anyone who needs a helpful hint💍) pic.twitter.com/tRry7ujaG2 — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) January 2, 2021

As soon as the video has been shared, it has prompted several reactions from the netizens. It has garnered 9900 views, 953 likes and 84 retweets within a day. The video has left many awestruck as a user commented, “So sweet! A wonderful memory for the both of them! Congratulations Jesse and Erin!”. Another comment reads, “Oh so awesome, congratulations to the happy couple”. Others have also congratulated the couple in the comment.

