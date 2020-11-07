'Red Wave Coming': Fans Use Donald Trump's Tweets to Mock Eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore

US President Donald Trump is on the verge of losing the presidential elections to fellow nominee Joe Biden and IPL fans can't help but equate the "red wave" being shown the exit doors to the loss of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

RCB's dream of lifting their first IPL trophy was ended by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs Eliminator in Abu Dhabi. Jason Holder's all-round show and Kane Williamson's gritty fifty helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. Holder first led SRH's brilliant bowling effort with figures of 3 for 25 to restrict batting-heavy RCB to a modest 131 for seven before he and Williamson steered SRH past the target with two balls to spare.

This was when current US President Donald Trump's tweets were dug up to troll RCB's departure from IPL 2020.

First, the netizens used Trump's tweet from the last month where he wrote: "GIANT RED WAVE COMING!"

It came, it lost. And its out of IPL. https://t.co/bTNLJbU9CP — Icecream Baba (@vichupedia) November 6, 2020

As the margin of win narrowed down for Trump, the Prez had a mini-meltdown on Twitter who wrote in all caps "STOP THE COUNT". This tweet was further used by IPL watchers and trolls to rub salt on the wounds of the eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#RCB fans in Donald Trump Mode right now. #RCBvSRH #Playoffs #IPL2020 Every year it's a Déjà vuThat Trophy eludes with a jinx somewhere! — Rajini Rao (@Rajini_rao63) November 6, 2020

Me : It's been 13 years and RCB still hasn't won the IPL cup.God: — Dr. sher Locked (STAN) (@asnotuwish) November 6, 2020

Joe Biden is like MI where,Donald Trump Acting like RCB#USElectionResults#RCBvSRH — Prateek Agarwal (@gadodiaprateek) November 6, 2020

Virat Kohli @imVkohli expectations similar to @realDonaldTrump but results would be less than expectations. Stop counting oh no no .....stop IPL- RCB fans 😜#USElectionResults2020 vs IPLResults# — Kiran Shetty (@Kiran_shiriyara) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Joe Biden holds leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

