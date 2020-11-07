News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'Red Wave Coming': Fans Use Donald Trump's Tweets to Mock Eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore

News18 image / IPL 2020.

News18 image / IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad showed Royal Challengers Bangalore the exit doors in the Eliminator contest on Friday something that reminded IPL fans of US President Donald Trump.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

US President Donald Trump is on the verge of losing the presidential elections to fellow nominee Joe Biden and IPL fans can't help but equate the "red wave" being shown the exit doors to the loss of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

RCB's dream of lifting their first IPL trophy was ended by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs Eliminator in Abu Dhabi. Jason Holder's all-round show and Kane Williamson's gritty fifty helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. Holder first led SRH's brilliant bowling effort with figures of 3 for 25 to restrict batting-heavy RCB to a modest 131 for seven before he and Williamson steered SRH past the target with two balls to spare.

This was when current US President Donald Trump's tweets were dug up to troll RCB's departure from IPL 2020.

First, the netizens used Trump's tweet from the last month where he wrote: "GIANT RED WAVE COMING!"

As the margin of win narrowed down for Trump, the Prez had a mini-meltdown on Twitter who wrote in all caps "STOP THE COUNT". This tweet was further used by IPL watchers and trolls to rub salt on the wounds of the eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden holds leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

You can catch all the live updates on the US Elections 2020 here.


