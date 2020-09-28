Red Wine Gushing Out of Spanish Winery is Reminding Everyone of That Scene from 'The Shining'

Spain, the stunning Mediterranean country famous for great food, people, sports, art and culture, is undoubtedly one of the best countries in the world.

The Spanish affinity to sports is well known, be it football or bullfighting. So is their love for wine! Spain as a nation takes its drinks seriously and is globally known for its wine.

It is the third-largest producer of wine in the world, after Italy and France. With over 2.9 million acres of plantation, the country is also the most widely planted wine-producing nation.

Recently, a video of a damaged tank flooding the winery with gallons of the fermented liquid spilling out went viral on Twitter.

The video footage posted on Twitter shows wine spilling out of a massive tank at the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in Vallamalea, Spain. According to reports, enough wine was spilt from the tank as it covered the surrounding premises, some farm machinery and a nearby field.

According to local reports, more than 13,000 gallons of red wine flooded the area and the spill was caused by a break in one of their tanks.

The wine spill video footage has since gone viral on Twitter and has received more than nine million views since Sunday morning. It has also garnered over 12,000 in retweets, more than 50,000 in likes.

Watch the video here:

SUCESOS | Reventón de un depósito de vino de unos 50.000 litros en Bodegas VITIVINOS, de Villamalea pic.twitter.com/lU5pIzZAjU — Radio Albacete (@RadioAlbacete) September 25, 2020

The video post has also garnered a staggering 29,000 comments on the micro-blogging site with many users comparing the spill to the haunting scene of blood flowing from the elevator doors in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980s thriller The Shining.

Kubrick did it better pic.twitter.com/4fkrzWYOne — HardAttack (@attack_hard) September 26, 2020

A mí esto me recuerda a la escena de El Resplandor. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6il6P4TBdZ — Nekane (@NekaneHarta) September 26, 2020

One user compared it to ‘many days and nights of happiness that will not be possible,’ due to the spill.

“I see it and it hurts,” posted another user.

“Holy God, what a waste,” another user added.

Another termed it as an ‘unfortunate’ event and added, “What more surprises will 2020 have for us?”