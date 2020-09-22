Reddit Divulges 'Secrets' From All Industries; Twitter Joins in, Opens up Its Own Pandora's Box

Scourging Reddit often throws up some of the best discussions happening on social media. With people of varied interests, professions and theories converging in one place, conversations can be pretty interesting to say the least.

A Twitter user recently stumbled upon a very entertaining Reddit thread where users coming from different professions spoke about some of the little known industrial secrets that are common knowledge among only the employees. He went on to share several interesting posts as part of a Twitter thread.

I recently stumbled onto an amazing Reddit thread titled "What’s an industry secret in the field you work in?" Here are my favorite entries /1 "I design slot machines for casinos... don’t play slots." — Bruno Wong (@brunowong) September 20, 2020

The thread, titled "What’s an industry secret in the field you work in?" turned out to be a minefield of crazy detailed secrets from professions ranging from casino slot makers who spoke of secrets to win big(or not) at the casinos to bookstore clerks to RV technicians to artists to even a body and bath works associate!

The Twitter user's thread, in turn opened up another can of secrets, so to say when the netizens on the microblogging site joined in with more such secrets from other industries.

5/ "If you're someone who purchases bulk nuts, grains, etc. Just know that those bins are probably rarely cleaned, and even when they are "cleaned", odds are they were just rinsed out/wiped down to look clean." — Bruno Wong (@brunowong) September 20, 2020

I'm a lawyer, and what I tell clients who are being deposed is that the only thing that matters is the transcript. So take your time and think about your answer, because many minutes of silence looks the same on paper as the seconds before a hasty answer, just one blank line. — PatB - BetterDaysAhead💙💙💙💙 (@PatBelam) September 21, 2020

One of the most interesting posts was by a user named psychfan5 who said,"I design slot machines for casinos... don’t play slots."

Him and a few others went on to explain how the "casinos make money off of the players' losses as they are designed to give one a near win feeling so that they keep playing and lose more money. That near win feeling is why people become addicted to gambling."

Another user wrote, "Former bath and body works associate here. The scents they “discontinue” will come back with a different name and new marketing. They’re just recycling the scents."

Another user, named TwoPesetas, said "Used to screen resumes for small companies. Job "requirements" are more of a wish-list situation. Never let some unchecked boxes deter you from applying - you have no idea what the applicant pool is like. The biggest boon, especially at small companies, is someone who legitimately cares."

A user named KingBadford had a strong word of caution for pet owners. "Former aircraft fueler. Don't check your pets in kennels. Especially in summer or winter. They are submitted to some very harsh environments, left on belt loaders in the sweltering heat right next to a running APU that's loud enough to deafen human ears, let alone a dog's. It's terrible. I always feel so sorry for them."

Another pearl of wisdom from the thread read, "Vodka is really, really, really cheap to make: the glass bottle costs more than the juice."

For all those who wish to see their published books topping the charts of NYT's bestselling list, "It costs about $200,000 to put your own book on the top of the New York Times bestseller list. All you have to do is buy a lot of copies yourself."

A recreational vehicle (RV) technician also commented, "Shit is designed to start breaking after around 44 uses. Most RV owners use their trailers on weekends. But not every weekend. So that 44 uses on average stretches between two and three years."