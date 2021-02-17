Reddit Has Recreated 'Surgery on a Grape' Meme With an Among Us Crewmate and It's Hella Sus

Meme aficionados on Reddit are having a gala time as a recent post presents a perfect amalgamation of grape surgery with the Among Us character. The post shared on subreddit r/AmongUs on Sunday shows a slight modification of the 2018-hit grape surgery meme as an the Among Us characters.

The picture of the grape is turned into a red Among Us character, which is an online multiplayer social deduction game. The post has received over 14.4k upvotes on Reddit and has even prompted some hilarious reactions from redditors.

The Reddit post also came with the sus comments as users wrote “when the surgery is sus” and “they did surgery on a sus”. While another user commented how the poor red player always gets bullied and now even the doctors aren't letting them be.

The recent Reddit post on the AmongUs SubReddit shows users commenting and creating versions of Among Us characters with the caption Amogus. While some redditors commented how “they did surgery on amogus”.

In another reference to the game one user commented, this is how they eat crewmates.

Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game, developed and published by American game studio InnerSloth and released on June 15, 2018.

The game takes place in a space-themed setting where players each take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, and a predetermined number being Impostors.

Everyone communicates in single words, "Who?" as in who died? "Why?" when an emergency meeting is called. "Where?" when a dead body is reported, or "sus" when someone is acting shady. You are only known by your colours - white, red, blue, green, purple, orange, pink, cyan, yellow, light green -- no matter the decoration or disguise or name, that's your identity now.

It's a thinking game combined with trial and error. You work as a team to find a suspicious person, but you also do individual thinking and vote people out. And you try to not get killed or caught.

