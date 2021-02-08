Reddit Put a 5-Second Advert in the Superbowl. It Involved GameStop and WallStreetBets

On Sunday, February 7, people were glued to their screens in the US for the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL). Utilising this opportunity, Reddit like many others, advertised their brand during the commercial breaks in the Super Bowl.

With a unique 5-second ad, hinting towards GameStop and AMC Entertainment, Reddit’s message said that they have learnt the underdogs can achieve anything if they come together around a common idea. A Reddit community named WallStreetBets had surged the stocks of GameStop. As per the ad, the company has spent their entire marketing budget on this one commercial.

According to a report in Variety, the ad was broadcast in nine top markets on CBS O&Os and affiliates. However, it was not a part of the national slate of advertisers on CBS telecast.

The ad starts with a frame of SUVs and then cuts to Reddit logo. After this, the slate of Reddit’s message comes up on the screen which could be read only by pausing it as it is a long note.

Saying that powerful things can happen when people rally for something they believe in, the commercial said that the place for doing that is Reddit. The ad ends with a shot of horsesracing.

Speaking about their idea, Ellie Bamford who developed this spot, said that they knew they had to disrupt the current ad model, otherwise it would not have been very ‘Reddit.’ Ellie said that the 5-second ad piqued curiosity, adding that people are being inspired to create communities around their passions. Ellie is the head of media and connections for brand marketing agency R/GA, reported Variety.

Commenting on this commercial, chief marketing officer of Reddit, Roxy Young said it is a celebration of the Reddit communities. She added that it is an aptly-timed reminder that powerful things can happen when people come together around their passion.

The cost of a 30-second advertisement during the Super Bowl this year was USD 5.5 million. This puts the 5-second Reddit at approximately USD 916,666.

The NFL's Super Bowl is played on the first Sunday of February and is often considered to be an unofficial national holiday in the US.