Reddit Thread Calls Out Real Life 'Velmas' Who Claim Individual Credit For Group Effort

Do you remember Scooby-Doo? The cartoon show which first premiered in the 60s changed many forms since then. But what remained constant are the characters — Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred and Velma.

The team of five is shown solving crimes, but every time, towards the end of the episode after the mystery, would get solved, Velma, the nerdy intelligent girl would say that she knew who the criminal was all the while.

Noticing this trait of the cartoon character, a Reddit user asked other users what real-life Velmas they have encountered.

The post, which has received over 6,700 upvotes, is receiving many responses on the news-aggregator website.

Responding to the Redditor’s question, the handle named Meridas Angel said that management at companies behave like Velma. She said, “The grunts do the work and then management comes in and says "Look what a good job I'm doing!" This comment was given the starry award on Reddit, which people give in order to make the comment stand out from the crowd.

CMA Karen, another user said that her mother behaves like Velma. “My mother does things like this all the time. The year the Cubs won she kept saying they’ll screw up when they won, she knew it all along,” she said. Karen was most probably referring to the American baseball team — Chicago Cubs.

A Redditor named Dope As Heck whose comment received over 5,800 points said that he works in the tech sector and one of his colleagues usually say, "Hey, I've done this a hundred times but this one is a little different... Can you show me how to do it again?" The commenter said that people in the team are tired of doing his work.

A user named Wild Marker, however, disagreed with the question. The handle said that Velma figures things out first and then asks the gang to set the trap. As per this handle, “she then reveals what she figured out and how the clues led her to the conclusion.”