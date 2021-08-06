Reddit User Shares 'Correct' Way to Eat Nutella and the Internet is Shook

Nutella is the world’s favorite choco-hazelnut spread and we all have scratched the sides of the jar in order to not waste even an ounce of it. With breads, toasts, or solo, Nutella can be consumed in various ways throughout the day. But do you know the exact way to eat it? Recently, one crazy Nutella fan of the hazelnut-based spread shared what he believes to be the ‘correct’ way to eat the sweet treat. The method has created a stir among people.

The hack was shared by a Reddit user named UD_Ramirez9. On the Life Pro Tips forum, Ramirez revealed that it was his girlfriend who taught him about the correct way of eating the spread. Don’t know about others, but Ramirez has already branded the tip “mind blowing” as to his surprise, it actually works.

The Reddit post read, “My girlfriend taught me this. I found it hard to believe at first but it works time and time again.” According to the user, if you only scoop out from the center of the jar, then the thickness of the spread stuck to the glass will automatically pull it down. Ramirez shared that by doing this, the sides will be perfectly clean by the next day.

The Reddit user suspects that the cohesion of the Nutella pulling down the remains keeps the residue from sticking to the glass and drying out. Just like rest, Ramirez found the tip amusing but when he applied, he was surprised to see that it does works. He writes, “No endless scratching to get the remains out by the end, except for the very bottom.”

The Reddit post has gone viral and users are commenting their thoughts on it. Some pointed out that the hack would work only for people living in the US as some ingredients vary, depending on the country. However, one Nutella lover did confirm that the tip does work in the UK as well.

If you are a Nutella lover, do try this hack and spare yourself from scratching sides of the jar.

