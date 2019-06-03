English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reddit User Syncs 'The Office' with Bhojpuri Music and Netizens Can't Keep Calm
Steve Carell may have made some amazing films throughout his career; but in our hearts, he will always be Michael Scott from The Office. Sitcoms have come and gone but The Office continues to be one of the greatest shows ever made.
Why? Because every single character on the show is relatable. The show is a conglomeration of different personalities and each character is relatable on a different level. The show which lasted for nine seasons came to an end in 2013. However, it continues to have a steady fan following even today.
Here's the thing. A lot of people mistake The Office for a stereotypical comedy show. But it's not. It's the perfect blend of drama and comedy!
Now over the years, The Office has spawned countless memes and jokes which continue to flood our social media. But a fan of the show would never have imagined that The Office scenes could be merged with Bhojpuri songs and it would still make sense.
Yes, you heard that right.
A user on Reddit synced a scene from The Office with a Bhojpuri song and we can't keep calm!
Naturally, this got netizens all excited on Reddit. This is what they have to say:
The video is HILARIOUS! Who would've thought that Bhojpuri songs would go so well with Steve Carell and company?
A little experiment with syncing "The Office" to Bhojpuri Music from r/india
