Reddit User's 'Empirical Analysis' of Quality, Quantity of Potato Chips Packets Leaves Internet in Splits

All of us have had chips in our lifetime, and no matter how much we love to munch, it is really irritating that most of the packet is filled with air. Nevertheless, this has never stopped us from opening a packet of chips.

A Twitter user shared a reddit thread to reveal the quality and quantity of chips available in the same priced packet of three different brands.

The user placed all the chips from the three packets onto three different plates and compared them. “An empirical analysis of 10 rs chips packets ft. Lays, Bingo and Haldiram,” the caption read.

The post has raised a funny banter on Twitter, with people laughing at the comparison. The post has received around two lakh likes.

A user mentioned, “Why is so much analysis needed when weight is printed behind the pack,” to which another replied, “Not everyone has the same numeracy and I guess a visual really helps... you get to really feel the difference in quantity.”

Here are some of the other funny replies, especially questioning the air quantity:

If you are also wondering about why all the packets of chips are filled with air, here’s something you should know.

The air inside these packaging is nitrogen, which helps in keeping the potato chips from going stale. The gas is less reactive as compared to oxygen, and prevents the growth of harmful bacteria and germs in the packets.

